Listen to previously unreleased Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash demo ‘Wanted Man’

The demo was recorded in Nashville, 1969

A previously unreleased track from Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan, ‘Wanted Man’, has been shared for the first time – you can listen to it below.

Last month (September 19), it was announced that Dylan will release the 15th instalment of his ‘Bootleg Sessions’ series which will focus on his and Cash’s infamous Nashville sessions from 1969.

Released on November 1 via Columbia/Legacy Records, the collection will feature 47 unheard and sought after recordings.

Now, the first of these has been released. You can listen to ‘Wanted Man’ below, where Cash’s wife June can be heard offering advice to the pair at the start of the recording. Dylan wrote ‘Wanted Man’ for Cash and it later became a hit for the country star.

Recently, it was revealed that Elton John once tried to give Dylan a makeover after he mistook him for a gardener at a party.

Writing in his upcoming tell-all memoir, Me, the ‘Rocket Man’ icon recalled Dylan turning up to one of his huge parties back in the wilder early days of his career. “Towards the end of the Eighties, I held an insane party in LA, and invited everyone I knew,” John remembered. “By mid-evening, I was flying, absolutely out of my mind, when a scruffy-looking guy I didn’t recognise wandered into the lit-up garden.

“Who the hell was he? Must be one of the staff, a gardener. I loudly demanded to know what the gardener was doing helping himself to a drink. There was a moment’s shocked silence, broken by my PA saying, ‘Elton, that’s not the gardener. It’s Bob Dylan.’”

Dylan returned to London this summer for a show as part of the British Summer Time series in Hyde Park, co-headlining the day with Neil Young.

In a review of the show, NME‘s Leonie Cooper wrote: “Here’s to these two icons doing exactly what the hell they want, whenever they want. Sometimes it sounds like we expect and sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s always a thrill.”

Earlier this year, Jack White teased a collaboration with Dylan, calling him an “incredible mentor”.