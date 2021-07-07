Listen to this unlikely mash-up of Slipknot and Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

An internet producer has mashed up Slipknot‘s ‘The Devil In I’ with Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ – you can hear the unlikely track below.

The song is the creation of Mike Logan, aka SoundCloud producer DYNAMIKE, who has previously mixed Slipknot with Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

DYNAMIKE’s latest mash-up takes Slipknot’s ‘The Devil In I’, which featured on the band’s 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, and mixes it with Gaynor’s 1978 disco classic ‘I Will Survive’.

Naming the mash-up ‘Coria Taynor – Devil Will Survive’, you can hear the end result – and see its chilling accompanying artwork – below.

In other Slipknot news, the band’s percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently recounted the tense recording sessions that took place during the making of Slipknot’s 2001 album ‘Iowa’.

The metal band’s second studio album, which included the songs ‘Left Behind’ and ‘My Plague’, celebrates its 20th anniversary next month.

“When we did ‘Iowa’, we hated each other,” Crahan recalled. “We hated the world. The world hated us.”

Crahan also recently gave an update on the progress of Slipknot’s next studio album, hinting that it could be finished as early as the end of this month.

“I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man,” he told Minnesota radio station 93X when asked about the direction of the band’s next record. “It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.

“We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting. Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans ‘Psychosocial’s and ‘Surfacing’s — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us. It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference.”