Listen to Thom Yorke’s new solo album ‘Anima’

Physical versions of the record will be released on July 19

Thom Yorke‘s new album ‘Anima’ has been released – stream it below.

It comes after the Radiohead frontman projected a series of mysterious messages onto London landmarks earlier this week, including Marble Arch, the Tate Modern, and Big Ben. The album is his third following 2016’s ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ and 2006’s ‘Eraser’.

Physical versions, including a CD, black double vinyl, limited edition orange double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl, will follow on July 19. The latter edition will also feature a 40-page book of lyrics and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr. Tchock.

ANIMA ANIMA, an album by Thom Yorke on Spotify

The album will also be accompanied by a “one-reeler” film of the same name, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The short film is set to three tracks from Yorke’s new record and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix now.

The track listing for ‘Anima’ is as follows:

‘Traffic’

‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)’

‘Twist’

‘Dawn Chorus’

‘I Am A Very Rude Person’

‘Not The News’

‘The Axe’

‘Impossible Knots’

‘Runawayaway’

Yorke discussed his new solo album earlier this year, saying it was inspired by dystopia, anxiety, and reaching a “crisis point” in our social system. “The dystopian thing is one part of it, yes, but for me, one of the big, prevailing things was a sense of anxiety,” he said.

“If you suffer from anxiety it manifests itself in unpredictable ways, some people have over-emotional reactions. [For] some people the roots of reality can just get pulled out, you don’t know what’s happening. Then eventually reality comes back.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead recently responded to being “hacked” after having 18 hours of previously unheard material from the making of ‘OK Computer’ leaked by releasing the sessions themselves, for a limited time.