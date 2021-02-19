Listen to three new Ariana Grande songs from deluxe edition of ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande has shared the deluxe edition of her ‘Positions’ album, which features three brand new full-length songs – you can hear the tracks below.

This expanded version of Grande’s sixth studio album – which was originally released in October – also includes the recently released remix of ’34 + 35′ (featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat) and a new interlude, ‘Someone Like U’.

The three new full-length songs – ‘Test Drive’, ‘Worst Behavior’ and ‘Main Thing’ – are out now (February 19), and you can hear them below.

You can hear the full deluxe edition of ‘Positions’ below via Spotify.

Speaking about the deluxe version of ‘Positions’ recently, Grande said in a statement: “I always envisioned [the new songs] coming out as a part of this era, this chapter, this storyline, this album.

“It felt like they needed to be heard and they needed to kind of give the album a second life down the line,” she added.

The original version of ‘Positions’ featured collaborations with The Weeknd (‘Off The Table’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Safety Net’) and another track with Doja Cat, ‘Motive’.

Last week saw the release of the official video for Grande’s ‘34+35’ remix, which featured the singer along with her collaborators Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.