Listen to Thurston Moore cover New Order’s ‘Leave Me Alone’

Thurston Moore has shared a cover of a New Order song, which serves as the B-side for his forthcoming trio of singles.

The Sonic Youth co-founder, who releases his new album ‘Spirit Counsel’ next Saturday (September 21), is set to drop a trio of 7-inch singles that all feature the special New Order cover, ‘Leave Me Alone’, taken from the Manchester band’s 1983 album ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’.

The A-sides – ‘Pollination’, ‘Spring Swells’, and ‘Three Graces’ – each feature different excerpts from the Thurston Moore Group’s live performances in 2019.

Moore releases the three singles on November 8 through his own Daydream Library Series. Fans can pre-order the singles here, here and here.

The musician will tour his new album from October.

Thurston Moore live dates 2019:

OCTOBER

4 – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France

5 – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France

14 – Riverside Newcastle, Newcastle, United Kingdom

15 – Classic Grand, Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 – Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

18 – The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-trent, United Kingdom

19 – Student Central (ULU), London, United Kingdom

20 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

22 – Trabendo, Paris, France

23 – Kulturkirche Köln, Cologne, Germany

24 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

26 – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, Czech Republic

27 – Strom, Munchen, Germany

28 – WUK, Wien, Austria

30 – Das Bett, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

NOVEMBER

3 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

10 – The White Hotel, Salford, United Kingdom

DECEMBER

2 – Colony Woodstock, NY, United States

3 – Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA, United States

4 – Once Ballroom Somerville, MA, United States

5 – Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY, United States

6 – Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA, United States

7 – U Street Music Hall, Washington, DC, United States

8 – Ottobar, Baltimore, MD, United States

12 – The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL, United States

13 – The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL, United States

15 – Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA, United States

16 – The Chapel, San Francisco, CA, United States