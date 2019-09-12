Listen to Thurston Moore cover New Order’s ‘Leave Me Alone’

Dreamy
Thurston Moore has shared a cover of a New Order song, which serves as the B-side for his forthcoming trio of singles.
The Sonic Youth co-founder, who releases his new album ‘Spirit Counsel’ next Saturday (September 21), is set to drop a trio of 7-inch singles that all feature the special New Order cover, ‘Leave Me Alone’, taken from the Manchester band’s 1983 album ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’.
The A-sides – ‘Pollination’, ‘Spring Swells’, and ‘Three Graces’ – each feature different excerpts from the Thurston Moore Group’s live performances in 2019.
Moore releases the three singles on November 8 through his own Daydream Library Series. Fans can pre-order the singles here, here and here.
The musician will tour his new album from October.
Thurston Moore live dates 2019:
OCTOBER
4 – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France
5 – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France
14 – Riverside Newcastle, Newcastle, United Kingdom
15 – Classic Grand, Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 – Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
18 – The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-trent, United Kingdom
19 – Student Central (ULU), London, United Kingdom
20 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, United Kingdom
22 – Trabendo, Paris, France
23 – Kulturkirche Köln, Cologne, Germany
24 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany
26 – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, Czech Republic
27 – Strom, Munchen, Germany
28 – WUK, Wien, Austria
30 – Das Bett, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
NOVEMBER
3 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
10 – The White Hotel, Salford, United Kingdom
DECEMBER
2 – Colony Woodstock, NY, United States
3 – Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA, United States
4 – Once Ballroom Somerville, MA, United States
5 – Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY, United States
6 – Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA, United States
7 – U Street Music Hall, Washington, DC, United States
8 – Ottobar, Baltimore, MD, United States
12 – The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL, United States
13 – The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL, United States
15 – Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA, United States
16 – The Chapel, San Francisco, CA, United States