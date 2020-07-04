Listen to Thurston Moore’s roaring new song ‘Canteloupe’

Thurston Moore has shared a new song called ‘Canteloupe’ – listen to it below.

The former-Sonic Youth impresario’s latest single comes ahead of the release of his new album ‘By The Fire’, which is due out September 25 via his own Daydream Library Series label.

The album is set to feature contributions from many of Moore’s frequent collaborators, including My Bloody Valentine‘s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, along with James Sedwards on guitar. Other contributors include Negativland’s Jon Leidecker, Jem Doulton and Moore’s former Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley.

After last month sharing ‘HASHISH’ – the album’s first single – Moore has now released ‘Canteloupe’, a slice of rip-roaring poetry that hears him sing: “We’re pulsing blue blue to orange/ Dripping fire music down your back.”

Listen to the new song below:

<a href="http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/canteloupe">CANTELOUPE by Thurston Moore</a>

In May, Moore shared a new song titled ‘May Daze’, which also featured Shelley, Googe and Sedwards. It was recorded at The Church in London with Paul Epworth, who produced Moore’s 2017 album ‘Rock n Roll Consciousness’.

Moore’s last album under his own name was 2019’s ‘Spirit Counsel’.

Meanwhile, Sonic Youth have unearthed a rare live tape from their archives, uploading it to Bandcamp. The album, entitled ‘Blastic Scene’, was recorded at a live show in Lisbon in 1993.

Sonic Youth released ‘Blastic Scene’ as an authorised bootleg in 1995. However, just 1,300 copies were pressed, and the album was only ever available in Portugal. Fans can now purchase the record digitally for $8.00 on the group’s Bandcamp site.