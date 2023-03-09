Listen to Tim Burgess’ new remix EP ‘Atypical Music’

Tim Burgess has released the ‘Atypical Music EP’, which features remixed tracks from his latest double album ‘Typical Music’.

The remix EP from The Charlatans frontman enlistS the help of English DJ and musician Andy Votel and Filipino singer-songwriter Eyedress. Votel has remixed two of the tracks (lead single ‘Flamingoes’ and ‘A Bloody Nose’) whilE Eyedress has delivered a new spin on the opening track ‘Sure Enough’.

“‘Atypical Music’ is exactly what Andy Votel has specialised in over the last couple of decades,” said Burgess. “I’ve always admired his absolute obsession with introducing more ears to genres so niche that they are hard to describe; European horror movie, DIY techno, and such like.”

The original album ‘Typical Music’ was written whilst Burgess wasn’t on tour, upon the recommendation by Simon from Bella Union.

“I didn’t manage to write anything for about six months, even though I was trying,” Burgess told previously told NME. “I wrote ‘Time That We Call Time’, and after that, it just started flying out of me. I didn’t write anything for six months and then wrote 22 songs in six months.”

After launching during lockdown, Burgess continues to run his successful #TimsTwitterListeningParties – in which he invites artists to Tweet along track-by-track to provide insight on new and classic albusm.

This has led the Salford-born star to release two #TimTwitterListeningParty books giving all proceeds to various live music charities. Recently, the party celebrated the 15-year anniversary of Courteeners’ classic debut ‘St. Jude’.

Meanwhile, Burgess was recently vocal on the controversial all-male Artist Of The Year category at the BRITs 2023, stating that it was “one step forward, three steps back” for the award show.

He is also currently working on a book about the best closing songs on albums.