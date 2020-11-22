Listen to Tom Grennan’s empowered new song ‘Something Better’

Tom Grennan has shared another new track from his forthcoming second album – watch the video for ‘Something Better’ below.

The track is the third preview of his forthcoming new album ‘Evering Road’, which is set for release on March 5, 2021 via Insanity Records.

It follows the release of the gospel-tinged ‘Amen’ last month, and first taster ‘Oh Please’, which arrived back in April.

“When I wrote ‘Something Better’, it was a song about me smiling on the outside but dealing with a whirlwind of dark thoughts and distractions on the inside,” he said of the song in a statement.

“Since Covid-19 and lockdown, the tables have turned! I’m smiling on the inside, and I’m constantly distracted with thoughts of the exciting, crazy and better future that is coming, and it’s just around the corner!”

Watch the ‘Something Better’ video below.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, he added: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.

“Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.”

Watch Tom Grennan hype up his second album in an interview on the red carpet at the NME Awards 2020 back in February above.