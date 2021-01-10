Listen to Tom Grennan’s new single ‘Little Bit Of Love’

Tom Grennan has shared a new new track from his forthcoming second album to start the year – listen to ‘Little Bit Of Love’ below.

The track is the fourth preview of Grennan’s new album ‘Evering Road’, which is set for release on March 5, 2021 via Insanity Records.

It follows the release of the gospel-tinged ‘Amen’, comeback single ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’ and the recent ‘Something Better’.

‘”Little Bit Of Love’ is all about the mental struggle of moving on, or going back to a relationship,” Grennan explains of the new song. Listen to it below.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, he added: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.

“Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person.”

Grennan is set to take ‘Evering Road’ out on a headline European tour this April. The dates begin in Copenhagen at Hotel Cecil on April 6, before he plays gigs in Oslo, Berlin, Vienna, Prague and more, with the tour culminating in Luxembourg on April 28.