Listen to Tom Grennan’s soulful new single ‘Oh Please’

Tom Grennan has released a soulful new single called ‘Oh Please’ – you can listen to it below.

Produced by Eg White (Amy Winehouse, Adele) and Zach Witness (Erykah Badhu, Andre 3000), the Bedford singer’s latest effort follows his first single of 2020, ‘This Is The Place’.

Discussing the track’s inspiration, Grennan said: “I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song.

“The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead.”

He continued: “It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

You can listen to ‘Oh Please’ across all streaming platforms here.

Currently self-isolating under lockdown, Grennan last week revealed that he had been recovering from COVID-19 symptoms, turning to social media to share his experience and urging fans to stay at home.

Last month, Grennan stepped in to help deliver food to the elderly as London continues to battle the coronavirus.

The elderly, particularly those over 70, are at an increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. They also face the prospect of having to self isolate in the coming days for up to four months as the virus continues to spread.

Grennan said on Twitter that he is offering a helping hand to those in need in east London.

Meanwhile, Grennan discussed his forthcoming second album on the red carpet at the NME Awards 2020.

The singer called the new record, due out this year, a “thank you note” following a breakup, and told fans to “expect better” from the upcoming LP.