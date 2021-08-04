Listen to Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ for new album

Tom Morello has teamed up with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to cover AC/DC‘s ‘Highway To Hell’ to preview his new album.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist has today (August 4) announced ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ LP, the follow-up to his 2018 solo album ‘The Atlas Underground’.

As with the previous record, ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ includes a number of collaborations. As well as Springsteen and Vedder, the likes of Bring Me the Horizon, phem, Damian Marley, Sama’ Abdulhadi and Mike Posner are also involved.

‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ is set for release on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music, and has been previewed today by Morello, Springsteen and Vedder’s take on ‘Highway To Hell’, which you can hear below.

“Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future,” Morello said about the cover. “One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Speaking about ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, which was recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Morello added: “During lockdown I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it lead to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.

“This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ below.

Harlem Hellfighter Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder) Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon) Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram) The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton) Hold The Line (featuring grandson) Naraka (featuring Mike Posner) The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley) Night Witch (featuring phem) Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype) Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused) On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Rage Against The Machine were recently announced as headliners for Boston Calling 2022.