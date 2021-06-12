Listen to Tones & I’s uplifting new single, ‘Cloudy Day’

Tones & I has shared an uplifting new single called ‘Cloudy Day’ – you can listen to it below.

The Australian musician, real name Toni Watson, also unveiled details of her debut album, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’, which arrives on July 16. It will feature previously released singles ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Won’t Sleep’ alongside the newly released ‘Cloudy Day’.

Speaking about her new track, Tones & I said: “After my friend T passed away I was struggling to write any songs that were happy or that I even liked.

Advertisement

“I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum – ‘on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.’ I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote ‘Cloudy Day’.”

You can listen to the new song here:

‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ tracklist:

1. ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’

2. ‘Lonely’

3. ‘Won’t Sleep’

4. ‘Westside Lobby’

5. ‘Fly Away’

6. ‘Sad Songs’

7. ‘Just A Mess’

8. ‘Child’s Play’

9. ‘Not Going Home’

10. ‘Dark Waters’

11. ‘Cloudy Day’

12. ‘You Don’t Know My Name’

13. ‘Fall Apart’

14. ‘Bars (RIP T)’

Speaking about her new album, Tones & I revealed she’d written all of the album’s 14 songs herself as well as co-producing all of the songs too.

She continued: “This album for me is very up and down and reflects the forever changing emotions in me. There are songs on the album that were written before ‘Dance Monkey’, about not knowing if busking was right for me.

Advertisement

“There are songs about my good friend T passing away and not wanting to deal with those emotions. The ups and downs of life in lock down and the mental challenges/struggles.

“Some songs make me laugh and some make me cry but there is no running theme or vibe to the album – the songs are unique to how I was feeling the day I wrote them.”

Tones & I will also embark on a UK and European tour next February, with one date in the UK at London’s EventIm Apollo on February 14.

Tickets for that go on sale at 9am BST on June 14 here and the full dates are listed below.

FEBRUARY 2022

14 – LONDON, Eventim Apollo

15 – ANTWERP, Lotto Arena

17 – COLOGNE, Palladium

18 – BERLIN, Tempodrom

20 – MUNICH, Zenith

21 – ZURICH, Halle 622

24 – AMSTERDAM, AFAS Live