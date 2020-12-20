Listen to Toro y Moi’s new remix of Haim’s ‘3am’

Haim have shared a new remix of their ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ track ‘3am’ by chillwave producer Toro y Moi.

While the siblings’ original version was a spacious cut anchored by its subdued bass and airy synths, Toro y Moi’s electrified rework is filled with lush, distorted guitars.

It’s Toro’s second remix this month – he recently teamed up with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno to remix Caroline Polachek‘s ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’.

Listen to Toro y Moi’s take on ‘3am’ below:

Earlier this week, Haim shared a unique, Hanukkah-centric rework of the Waitresses’ 1982 hit ‘Christmas Wrapping’. With lyrics penned by Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris, the new version referenced the coronavirus pandemic, the US election, ‘WAP’ and more.

‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which arrived back in June, recently received an Album of the Year nomination for the 2021 Grammys.

In a five-star review of the album, NME called ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ the trio’s best record yet.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, they have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

The band also feature on Taylor Swift‘s recent surprise album ‘Evermore’, appearing on the track ‘no body, no crime’.