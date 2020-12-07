Listen to Travis Barker and more reimagine Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Travis Barker is among a series of artists who have reimagined the Metallica classic ‘Enter Sandman’ for a new version – listen below.

The new version has arrived to celebrate the release of new Amazon Prime Video film Sound Of Metal, which stars Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing and battling the subsequent identity crisis that follows.

The ‘Enter Sandman’ revamp is led by artist Elise Trouw alongside Barker and Sound Of Metal star and sign language musician Paul Raci.

The film features prominent sign language, and aims to raise awareness of deafness, with Ahmed himself spending six months learning sign language while preparing for the role.

Listen to the new version below:

The new version is just one of a host of takes on ‘Enter Sandman’ that have come out of 2020. Back in March, Kate Nash shared a version of the Metallica hit played on a penny whistle, while a keen YouTuber later reimagined the song in the style of Iron Maiden.

It was also revealed today (December 7) that Bill Bailey will perform a Tango to the soundtrack of ‘Enter Sandman’ at this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

As well as taking part in new versions of Metallica songs, Travis Barker has shared a number of collaborations this year.

Last week, Barker shared ‘acting like that’, a collaborative track alongside Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly.

“‘Acting like that’ is a result of what happens when me, mgk and travis get together, the energy’s electric and we write songs that amplify a feeling,” Yungblud explained.

Elsewhere, Barker appeared on ‘ESTELLA//’, a new song by rising Wisconsin star KennyHoopla. The pair drive around Los Angeles together in the track’s new video, which came out late last month.