Listen to Travis Barker join KennyHoopla on new track ‘Hollywood Sucks’

KennyHoopla has recruited Travis Barker for his new single ‘Hollywood Sucks’ – you can listen to it below.

It’s the first taste of Hoopla’s upcoming project ‘Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape’, which he announced earlier today (May 7). Set to be released on June 11, you can pre-save the mixtape here.

‘Hollywood Sucks’ isn’t the first time that the rising Wisconsin artist (real name Kenneth La’ron) and the Blink-182 drummer have teamed up. Last year, the pair collaborated on the pop-punk track ‘ESTELLA//’.

Hoopla sings on the chorus: “Hollywood sucks can you please move your Prius/ You are not fucking Jesus, he hates LA/ It’s not my fault/ Throw my phone at the wall/ You’re friends are really morons can we still date?”

Watch the Lonewolf-directed video for ‘Hollywood Sucks’ below:

