Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared their new score for upcoming Disney/Pixar film Soul – listen in full below.

The film comes to cinemas on Christmas Day, but the soundtrack has been given a digital and vinyl release a week prior (December 18).

Reznor and Ross have shared a handful of new soundtrack work across 2020. First, they scored the new Watchmen TV series, which they released the soundtrack for in three parts. Then last month, they reconnected with David Fincher to score Mank, after previously working with the director on The Social Network, Gone Girl and more.

Listen to the Soul soundtrack in full below.

Speaking of the Soul score, Reznor and Ross told Heroic Hollywood that the soundtrack is not ​“of this Earth”.

Reznor added: ​“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from: what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining.

“We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the Soul world. Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”

Back in May, Trent Reznor revealed that he was working on new Nine Inch Nails music during lockdown. “THE CURRENT PLAN IS TO FINISH UP SOME SCORING PROJECTS, WORK ON MY LIMITED PATIENCE SKILLS, DEEP DIVE INTO NEW NIN MATERIAL, AND HOPEFULLY BE PLAYING MUSIC LIVE FOR YOU IN 2021,” Reznor said of his lockdown plans while revealing that the band were cancelling an autumn tour.

Earlier on in the year, Nine Inch Nails surprised fans by releasing two brand new albums online, to help them feel “a little less alone” as the world battles the coronavirus crisis.