Listen to Trivium’s Matt Heafy flip ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty into a heavy metal anthem

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has shared a heavy metal cover of sea shanty ‘Wellerman’ – listen to it below.

The frontman is the latest to hop on the newfound TikTok trend of sea shanties, which was kickstarted by Scottish postman Nathan Evans.

Putting his own spin on the popular sailor anthem, Heafy reworked the track on his Twitch account on Monday (February 1) mixing it with some raging riffs and thunderous drum kicks.

You can watch a snippet of the sea shanty cover below:

Evans recently revealed that he quit his job as a postman after his rendition of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come’ landed in the UK Top 10.

He has since released ‘Wellerman’ as an official single after signing a record deal with Polydor. Last week, the track landed at Number Three on the Official UK Singles Chart, behind Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi.

In a TikTok posted at the end of last month, Evans said he had quit his day job thanks to the social media trend. “Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world,” he said.

A number of artists have got involved in the sea shanty craze, including Glass Animals and Lottery Winners, whose version of the Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ went viral this week after the Canadian band added their own vocals to the mix.

Other sea shanties include Jimmy Fallon and The Roots‘ cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ and Vaccines frontman Justin Young’s stirring rendition of traditional sea shanty ‘My Jolly Sailor’.

Speaking to NME last week, Nathan Evans discussed the sea shanty craze and why he thinks it’s become so popular.

“I think it’s that it’s like one big unity, a big friendship and community where everybody joins in and everybody sings along,” he explained. “It’s the sense that everybody’s been stuck in for so long on their own in this Groundhog Day that everybody being together is what people are loving at the minute.”