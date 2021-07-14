Turnstile have shared their new collaboration with Blood Orange – you can hear ‘Alien Love Call’ below.

The track is taken from the Baltimore band’s new album ‘Glow On’, which was previously announced via billboard teasers, and is set for release on August 27 via Roadrunner Records.

‘Alien Love Call’ is one of two Blood Orange collaborations on ‘Glow On’, with Turnstile sharing the first today (July 14) to formally launch their new album.

A video for ‘Alien Love Call’ has also been released, featuring live performance footage that was directed and edited by vocalist Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory.

Turnstile have also shared the tracklist for ‘Glow On’, revealing that the new record includes all four tracks from their recent ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP.

You can see the tracklist for Turnstile’s upcoming new album ‘Glow On’ below.

1. ‘Mystery’

2. ‘Blackout’

3. ‘Don’t Play’

4. ‘Underwater Boi’

5. ‘Holiday’

6. ‘Humanoid / Shake It Up’

7. ‘Endless’

8. ‘Fly Again’

9. ‘Alien Love Call’ (Featuring Blood Orange)

10. ‘Wild Wrld’

11. ‘Dance-off’

12. ‘New Heart Design’

13. ‘T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)’

14. ‘No Surprise’

15. ‘Lonely Dezires’ (Featuring Blood Orange)

Turnstile are set to perform at a number of festivals in North America this summer, including Slipknot’s Knotfest.

The band will also play at Outbreak Fest in 2022, with the event moving to Manchester for a three-day event next June at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre.