Listen to Turnstile’s uplifting new single ‘Mystery’

Turnstile have returned with their new single ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the song below.

The Baltimore five-piece are back with their first new original music since their breakthrough 2018 album ‘Time & Space’.

Turnstile’s new song, as described by an accompanying press release, sees the band “searching for beauty and finding peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of normal”.

“For Turnstile, there is no normal, only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.”

The track also marks the first new music release from the band since ‘Share A View’, their 2020 link-up with Australian producer Mall Grab which reimagined three tracks from ‘Time & Space’.

“This came to fruition by us just appreciating each other from afar,” Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates said in a statement about the Mall Grab collaboration. “It feels refreshing to be able to share ideas like this together. All music is dance music.”

Turnstile are set to return to the live music circuit in the US in September with dates at Firefly Music Festival (September 23) and Louder Than Life (September 24).

The band will also play at Slipknot’s one-day festival Knotfest in September.