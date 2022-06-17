Listen to Two Door Cinema Club’s sunny new single, ‘Wonderful Life’

Two Door Cinema Club have announced their return with a new single today (June 17) called ‘Wonderful Life’.

It’s taken from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Keep On Smiling’, which is set for release digitally on September 2 and physically on November 4, via LOWER THIRD [PIAS]. You can pre-order it here.

A statement said of the new record that it is “a nod back to the pure rush of Two Door Cinema Club’s early output.”

The ‘Keep On Smiling’ tracklisting is as follows:



1. ‘Messenger AD’

2. ‘Blue Light’

3. ‘Everybody’s Cool’

4. ‘Lucky’

5. ‘Little Piggy’

6. ‘Millionaire’

7. ‘High’

8. ‘Wonderful Life’

9. ‘Feeling Strange’

10. ‘Won’t Do Nothing’

11. ‘Messenger HD’

12. ‘Disappearer’



The band also announced a string of European and North American tour dates today. The European dates are on sale now, while the US shows will go on sale from June 24, 10am local time. The venues for the dates are to be confirmed, but you can buy tickets for the gigs here.

SEPTEMBER

28 – Paris

30 – Brussels



OCTOBER

1 – Amsterdam

4 – Hamburg

5 – Berlin

7 – Munich

8 – Cologne

28 – Richmond

29 – Philadelphia

30 – Pittsburgh



NOVEMBER

1 – New York

2 – Boston

3 – Washington DC

5 – Toronto

6 – Detroit

7 – Chicago

8 – Minneapolis

10 – Kansas City

11 – Denver

12 – Salt Lake City

14 – Oakland

15 – Hollywood

17 – San Diego



Reviewing Two Door Cinema Club’s Reading set last year, NME said: “You can see why people are still paying attention. Tonight’s hour-long setlist is tight and familiar, to the point that the band can afford to shuffle it around and leave a handful of whoppers out. This time, ‘Cigarettes In The Theatre’ makes way for riveting debut album track ‘Eat That Up, It’s Good For You’.

“Later, with the tempo slightly more subdued compared to the earlier work, the fact that skittering synth-pop material from 2019’s middling ‘False Alarm’ holds its own alongside past glories is never less than impressive; showing off their musicianship with the addition of a sampler, it seems that they are finding clever new ways to roll out the hits. Two Door’s propulsive hooks really deliver, though, when they segue into ‘Sun’ and ‘What You Know’ for a dizzyingly uplifting climax.”