Listen to two new Blink-182 songs, ‘See You’ and ‘Cut Me Off’

Blink-182 have surprised fans with two bonus songs, ‘See You’ and ‘Cut Me Off’, which appear on the digital-only version of their new album ‘One More Time…’.

The band shared the news earlier this week, explaining that the digital-only album version is available exclusively at their webstore. ‘See You’ and ‘Cut Me Off’ bring the total ‘One More Time…’ tracklist to 19 songs.

Blink released their ninth studio album last Friday (October 20) via Columbia. It marked the first time that the classic line-up comprising Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge had released a new full-length project together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (October 25), drummer Barker suggested that fans could expect extra new material soon.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if the album had 2 more songs,” he wrote, leading to speculation that a deluxe edition of ‘One More Time…’ was on the horizon. What has materialised is the digital-only version with the bonus tracks.

Wouldn’t it be cool if the album had 2 more songs 👀 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 25, 2023

Barker served as the sole producer of Blink-182’s new record, which featured the singles ‘Edging’, ‘More Than You Know’, ‘Dance With Me’, ‘Fell In Love’ and ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’.

In a three-star review of ‘One More Time…’, NME’s Emma Wilkes wrote: “They aren’t all that far away from who they’ve always been – three friends wanting to make some noise and have a riot of a time doing it.

“Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Blink recently announced a North American headline tour for 2024.

The band embarked on a run of comeback shows in the US, Canada, Europe and the UK this year and are set to play some rescheduled gigs in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin next summer.