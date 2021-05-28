Listen to two new Juice WRLD tracks, including Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ remix

Juice WRLD’s debut album, ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’, has been reissued with two additional tracks in celebration of the record’s third anniversary.

First released in May 2018, the newly minted Anniversary Edition of ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ includes a remix of the breakthrough hit ‘Lucid Dreams’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert, as well as the previously unheard cut ‘734’.

Listen to ‘734’ and the Lil Uzi Vert remix of ‘Lucid Dreams’ below:

Juice and Lil Uzi Vert were longtime collaborators during the former’s lifetime, with the latter first appearing on the track ‘Wasted’ from ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’.

Juice WRLD – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died of a drug overdose at age 21 in December 2019, nine months after the release of his second album, ‘Death Race For Love’. The emo rapper’s third album, ‘Legends Never Die’, was posthumously released in 2020.

Lil Uzi Vert has been on a hot streak of features in recent times, teaming up with heavyweights such as Justin Bieber and teasing collaborations with Bobby Shmurda, Blink-182 and Grimes.

At the start of the year, a posthumous Juice WRLD track with Young Thug titled ‘Bad Boy’ was released. He was also featured on a track by DJ Scheme in February, trading bars with Carlton on ‘Buck 50’.

In February, it was reported that Juice had released a record-breaking 50 songs with over 100million streams each on Spotify.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the rapper will appear on the forthcoming seventh album by Maroon 5, ‘Jordi’, which is set to arrive in June.

Earlier this month, Juice WRLD’s photographer, Chris Long, spoke candidly about his death, denying that the rapper took the drugs he overdosed on out of fears they’d be confiscated by police.