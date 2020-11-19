Tierra Whack has shared two new songs today (November 19) – ‘Feel Good’ and ‘Peppers and ‘Onions’ – you can listen to them below.

Debuting the songs on Zane Lowe’s radio show, ‘Feel Good’ is a dreamy, experimental song exploring mental health. “Why would I lie and say I feel good when I don’t feel good? It goes happy this / It goes happy that/But somehow I can’t seem to find happy Whack?” she raps on the track.

The breezier ‘Peppers and Onions’, meanwhile, explores human perfections.

Back in October, Whack shared a colourful video for her new song ‘Dora’.

The track marked the Philadelphia rapper’s first piece of her own new music since early 2019, although she has since collaborated with Lil Yachty, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky on ’T.D’.

In March, Whack sampled Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’ on an unofficial song called ‘Stuck’, which detailed frustrations about the start of lockdown. “I’m sick of being stuck in the house / I wanna get out now,” she sang on the track.

Reviewing Whack’s show in New York last year, NME said: “With the dark beats pulsating beneath her, she puts all her energy into unleashing her flow once more, pacing the circular stage as she does so. As she told us herself on ‘Whack World’ highlight ‘Hungry Hippo’, Tierra Whack is “not your average girl.”

“Where legions of artists take themselves oh-so-seriously, she does the opposite and ends up coming out on top; a breath of fresh air and burst of vibrancy that’s fun, vital, and celebratory.”