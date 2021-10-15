Listen to two previously unreleased versions of David Bowie’s ‘Karma Man’ and ‘Silly Boy Blue’

Two previously unreleased versions of David Bowie‘s ‘Karma Man’ and ‘Silly Boy Blue’ have been shared.

The tracks are set to feature on the forthcoming ‘David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)’ and ‘Toy’ boxsets, which are due out on November 26 and January 7.

‘Karma Man’ was initially recorded by Bowie in September 1967 and debuted on John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 show in 1968, but it was not officially released until 1970 on ‘The World Of David Bowie’ album. In 2000 the song was re-tracked by Bowie, backed by his Glastonbury band for inclusion on the ‘Toy’ album, which was shelved after a dispute between Bowie and his then-label Virgin.

The original mix has now been shared along with a new alternative ending mix of his 1967 track ‘Silly Boy Blue’. You can listen to both below.

The ‘Brilliant Adventure’ box set comes in an 11-CD box and 18-piece vinyl set formats, before ‘Toy’ is released next year, the day before Bowie’s birthday. ‘Toy’ will be available in three-CD and six 10″ vinyl versions.

Included in the LP box set of ‘Brilliant Adventures’ will be vinyl versions of Bowie’s albums ‘Black Tie White Noise’, ‘The Buddha Of Suburbia’, ‘1. Outside’, ‘Earthling’ and ‘hours…’, alongside ‘Toy’, an LP of non-album singles, b-sides and more called ‘Re: Call 5’, a hardback book and more.

Meanwhile, a pair of David Bowie pop-up shops are opening in London and New York later this month to celebrate the late artist’s upcoming 75th birthday.

A year-long celebration of Bowie’s 75th – which will fall on January 8, 2022 – is being planned by his estate under the name ‘Bowie 75‘.

Two special ‘Bowie 75’ locations are now set to open at 14 Heddon Street in London – the location where the cover of ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ was shot – and 150 Wooster Street in New York City, close to where Bowie lived in the city.

Set to open to the public on October 25 until late January, the pop-ups will “offer visitors a unique and immersive career-spanning deep dive into the sound and vision of David Bowie”.