Listen to two unreleased Tame Impala songs on ‘Lonerism’ 10th anniversary edition

Tame Impala have shared a new 10th anniversary box set of ‘Lonerism’ – listen to new songs ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’ below.

The special edition of the 2012 LP was announced back in February and released yesterday (May 26).

It includes three vinyl records and a 24-page booklet. Among the bonus tracks featured are unreleased demo versions of ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’, two songs from the ‘Lonerism’ sessions that didn’t make the final album. You can listen to both below.

Advertisement

The reissue also features an entire vinyl side dedicated solely to “assorted sketches” from between 2010 and 2012.

Listen to ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’ below.

Last October, Tame Impala celebrated a decade since ‘Lonerism’ arrived by performing the album in full during the band’s headline set at California’s Desert Daze. Album track ‘She Just Won’t Believe Me’ was performed for the first time ever, while closer ‘Sun’s Coming Up’ was played for the first time since 2010.

The same month, bandleader and songwriter Kevin Parker reflected on the album’s creation on Instagram. “Difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music,” he wrote. “In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of [2010 debut] ‘Innerspeaker’ I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it.

“I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

Advertisement

Since the announcement of the LP, Parker has teamed up with Thundercat on new song ‘No More Lies’, released a song for the soundtrack of fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and performed on crutches with a fractured hip in Mexico.