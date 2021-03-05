Listen to Tyler, The Creator’s song for Coca-Cola, ‘Tell Me How’

Tyler, The Creator has officially released ‘Tell Me How’, the song he made for a recent Coca-Cola advert.

A snippet of the track played during the latest advert delivered by the fizzy drink company, which aired late last month.

Announcing the collaboration at the time of the advert’s release, Tyler wrote on Twitter, “I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =)”.

Listen to ‘Tell Me How’ below:

Previously, Tyler also revealed that it is his flautist work we hear in the track, and that “drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking”.

He also thanked Coca-Cola for the chance to create the song, writing “mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it.

“commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss,” he continued.

‘Tell Me How’ marks the first song we’ve heard from Tyler since he linked up with Brent Faiyaz for his recent track, ‘‘Gravity’.

‘Gravity’ was the first release of Tyler’s for the year, and also his first collaboration since he linked up with Channel Tres for his song ‘feugo’.