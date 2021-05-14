Listen to U2’s Bono and The Edge team up with Martin Garrix for Euro 2020 song ‘We Are The People’

U2‘s Bono and The Edge have collaborated with Martin Garrix for ‘We Are The People’, the official song of Euro 2020 – you can listen to the track below.

Written over the course of the past three years, the song includes lyrics written by Bono and guitar by The Edge.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” Garrix said in a statement. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

The video for ‘We Are The People’, which features the three artists involved, has also been released and includes footage shot in London – you can watch the clip below.

“The long wait is almost over, and we are delighted to officially unveil the official song for UEFA Euro 2020, ‘We Are The People’, which features some of the world’s most celebrated artists in Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge,” UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said in a statement.

“Football and music have the power of bringing people together. They are vectors of passion and emotion and combining them will extend further the fan celebration of the tournament, as well as reaching out to new audiences. With the star-studded line-up we have pulled together to create the tournament’s official music, we are confident of doing just this.”

Euro 2020 is set to kick off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11 when Turkey face Italy.

Back in March, Bono‘s charity ONE created a new animated series stressing the importance of vaccinations.