Listen to Underworld’s haunting new acapella track, ‘denver luna’

Underworld have today shared a new track, ‘denver luna (acapella)’ – check it out below.

The electronic duo – comprising Karl Hyde and Rick Smith released ‘denver luna (acapella)’ today (September 27) and it follows on from their earlier single of 2023, ‘and the colour red,’ which they debuted first at a gig in Bristol in May along with several other new songs.

A statement describes ‘denver luna’(acapella)’ as “a departure from their universally recognised sound and an intimate insight into Karl [Hyde’s] mind as his stream of consciousness vocal becomes the music.”

Watch the Jon Gorrigan directed video for ‘denver luna’ (acapella) here:

Underworld’s last album was ‘Drift Songs’ in 2019. It came as part of a new project called ‘Drift’ which saw the band release new music, art and text pieces weekly over the course of a year.

Speaking about that album in more detail, the band explained that the project “expands and enhances a selection of the recordings” from the ‘Drift’ project and will see the band release more music in the space of a year than in the course of the last 15 years.

The electronic duo formed in Cardiff in 1980; before ‘Drift Songs’ came ‘Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future’ in 2016. In 2017, they released a reimagined edit of their classic ‘Born Slippy’ for the T2: Trainspotting soundtrack, called ‘Long Slow Slippy’.

Reviewing the band’s collaboration with Iggy Pop for that, NME wrote: “Having both been so integral to the soundtrack and spirit of the original Trainspotting movie, ‘Teatime Dub Encounters’ was borne of an attempted collaboration between Underworld and Iggy Pop to create something special for the sequel T2. For their first meeting, a studio was set up in a hotel room at The Savoy in London and a natural chemistry drove everything from there. It may not have made it for T2, but a beautiful beast of its own came into being.”

This year, Underworld played the two-day London event Junction 2 on July 21. Additionally, they made festival appearances at Coachella, Secret Garden Party and Lowlands.