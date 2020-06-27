Listen to unearthed Tom Petty demo for ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

A newly unearthed demo of Tom Petty‘s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ has been released – listen to it below.

Discovered by Petty’s daughter, Adria Petty, after sorting through the music her father left behind following his death in 2017, she took a particular liking to the homemade demo from his 1994 album ‘Wildflowers’.

“I thought, ‘What a weird song to pick as the single, of all those songs,'” she told Rolling Stone. “They had an album of amazing songs. But there’s something about it that makes you feel at ease – like you belong.

She continued: “The idea of ‘you don’t know how it feels to be me’ — people can identify with that feeling. And ‘roll another joint’ is saying, ‘Tune out the noise for a second because there’s so much of it.’ And that felt appropriate now.”

Providing a glimpse into Petty’s record-prepping craft, the demo was cut in the legendary singer-songwriter’s home studio and hears him play all the instruments on the track, including the lead guitar heard on the final version.

“My dad’s demos were always really awesome,” Adria added. “They were a good guiding light in the ‘Wildflowers’ sessions. And this one has a right-out-of-the-box feeling to it.”

The newly unearthed demo is accompanied by an animated video created and directed by Ben “Blaze” Brooks and Aaron Hymes – watch it below.

Last week, Tom Petty‘s estate issued a cease and desist order to Donald Trump‘s election campaign after Petty’s 1989 song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used without permission at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

A statement posted to social media by Petty’s family after the rally said: “Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.

“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”