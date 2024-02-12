Listen to Usher’s new album ‘Coming Home’ featuring H.E.R., Burna Boy, Latto, Jungkook and more

Usher has released his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

The R&B star’s new LP is his first full-length since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’ and was announced to coincide with the news that he would be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show for the first time in his career. It features collaborations with the likes of Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS’s Jungkook, Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream and Pheelz.

“’Coming Home’ is an ode to going back to your roots, whatever or wherever that may be,” said Usher in a press release. “I’m coming home to where I’m comfortable in being exactly who I am right now. My hope is that you identify with the new album no matter where you are or what you’re going through, too.”

Advertisement

“Usher’s latest album, ‘Coming Home’, is a testament to his artistry and evolution as a musician,” added music mogul L.A. Reid. “With each track, he invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and reflection. Usher’s unparalleled talent shines through in every note, making ‘Coming Home’ a must-listen for fans old and new.”

You can listen to the full album below:

Usher’s halftime show saw the singer brought out Alicia Keys as a surprise guest. Seated behind a piano, she began by performing a clip of her own song ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ before Usher joined her to deliver a rendition of their 2004 collaboration ‘My Boo’.

After being joined by Keys, Usher welcomed more guests throughout the set. H.E.R. joined him on guitar during ‘U Got It Bad’, while will.i.am appeared during ‘OMG’. The latter also saw Usher recreate a roller-skating performance from his Las Vegas residency.

Following that track, Lil Jon appeared in the on-field crowd for a snippet of his song ‘Turn Down For What’ before joining the headliner and Ludacris for ‘Yeah!’.

Advertisement

He also paid tribute to the late drummer Aaron Spears, who died in October. To honour Spears last night, Usher performed with two drum kits on his stage: one for drummer Devon ‘Stixx’ Taylor, who played during the set, and a gold one left empty in remembrance of Spears.