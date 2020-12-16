Listen to Viagra Boys cover John Prine’s ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ with Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers

Viagra Boys have teamed up with Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers to cover ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ by the late John Prine.

Prine originally released ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ in 1999 on his album of the same name. Just as Viagra Boys’ cover features the Australian singer Taylor, the original saw Prine link up with Iris DeMent.

Where the original is characterised by its folky lilt, Viagra Boys’ rendition begins at a livelier tempo, before mellowing into a breezy lo-fi affair.

The cover will appear on Viagra Boys’ forthcoming second album, ‘Welfare Jazz’, which hits shelves on January 8. Watch its accompanying music video below:

“When I heard ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ the first time I instantly had an urge to do a cover or it and I instantly knew that I wanted Amy to sing Iris DeMent’s part because of her unique voice,” frontman Sebastian Murphy said of the collaboration in a press release.

“Amy is a goddess of punk rock and a very important part of music today, and one of the smartest people I’ve talked to and it’s an honor to able to make music with her and I hope we can do more in the future!”

“Seb is a country music fan, and so am I, so it was really sweet to do a little nice duet and he actually introduced John Prine to me. Now I’m a fan,” Taylor added.

‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ is the third taste of Viagra Boys’ forthcoming album, following on from the singles ‘Ain’t Nice’ and ‘Creatures’.

The record is set for release less than a year after the band dropped their ‘Common Sense’ EP in March of this year.