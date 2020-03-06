Listen to Viagra Boys’ surprise new EP ‘Common Sense’

Viagra Boys have released their new EP ‘Common Sense’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The record is the first to be shared by the Swedish post-punk band since their acclaimed debut album ‘Street Worms’ was released in 2018.

The EP was previously unannounced before its release today (March 6) and is, according to a press release, “a glimpse of things to come from the band later this year”. You can listen to the four-track record in full below or watch lyric videos for each track on the band’s YouTube page.

Speaking to NME at All Points East festival last year, the group said they were “experimenting” more on their post-‘Street Worms’ work, but said they had no plans to address global politics in their new material.

“There’s a duty, but at the same time I don’t think there’s a duty to make your music and lyrics specifically address that,” frontman Sebastian Murphy said.

“I think our songs are mostly written about what’s going on in our lives. Not every band needs to take themselves so seriously. I’m not very good at political commentary, so I’m not gonna go write a political song. There’s enough of that, in a way. You know, ‘Nazi punks fuck off’.”

Viagra Boys are due to return to the UK for three sold-out dates in June before making their way back for a more extensive tour in November. The band’s UK tour dates are as follows:

June 2020

16 – London, Village Underground

17 – Manchester, Gorilla

18 – Edinburgh, Summerhall

November 2020

10 – Bristol, SWX

11 – Birmingham, The Mill

12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

13 – Manchester, The Ritz

14 – Dublin, O2 Academy

16 – Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

17 – Newcastle, NUSU Basement

18 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

19 – Brighton, Concorde 2