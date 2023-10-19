Listen to Wargasm’s anthemic new track ‘Modern Love’

Wargasm have shared the anthemic new track ‘Modern Love’. Check it out below.

The London-based nu-metal duo – comprised of Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – dropped the song as the latest offering from their upcoming debut album, ‘Venom’, which is set to arrive later this month.

It also follows on from their run of tour dates through 2022 and 2023, which saw them open for metal icons including Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor and Enter Shikari.

On the track, the band describe the meaning as conveying the feeling of loneliness that comes from modern-day life, alongside glossy synths and a guttural distortion.

“Love is war. Modern love is war. We live in an age where we’re connected by wires and signals and satellites but we’ve never been further apart from each other,” they said in a press release for the new single. “We live in a lonely period of time. ‘Modern Love’ is our answer to the fragility and self-harming nature of love in the 21st century.”

They added: “This is our deranged love anthem. A true Britney moment with a Nine Inch Nails backbone running throughout, doused in Deftones-inspired guitars. We’re all in love, until we’re not.”

It also comes alongside a new visual accompaniment that carries on their tradition of including cinematic visuals in their music. Check it out below.

Wargasm’s debut album, ‘Venom’, is set to arrive on October 27. It is available for pre-order here.

‘Modern Love’ also marks the third track the duo have taken from the forthcoming release – following on from ‘Bang Ya Head’ and lead single ‘Do It So Good’.

Released last month, the former features vocals from Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and sees the band bounce between glitchy rave-ready electronics and gnashing teeth-gritting guitars, all while paying a nod to Limp Bizkit’s ‘My Generation’.

Following their run of shows with aforementioned metal heavyweights, Wargasm will also be performing their largest headline shows to date for the remainder of 2023 – including Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16th. From there, they will also join Babymetal as support on their European tour.

Various album signing events have also been announced to coincide with the release of ‘Venom’, and will see the duo come to various UK cities to play Guitar Hero with fans. These kick off with a stop at London’s Black Heart on October 27, and continue with dates in Rough Trade in both Bristol (October 30) and Nottingham (November 1). Find all upcoming events and remaining tickets here.