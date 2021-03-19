Listen to Warpaint’s dreamy cover of ‘Paralysed’ by Gang Of Four

Warpaint have shared their dreamy cover of Gang Of Four‘s ‘Paralysed’ from the upcoming tribute album ‘The Problem Of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four’. Hear it first on NME below.

Announced back in January, the upcoming tribute album to the late post-punk icon Andy Gill features covers of Gang Of Four tracks by the likes of La Roux, Everything Everything, Gary Numan IDLES, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and John Frusciante and a collaboration between Tom Morello and Serj Tankian.

After last month’s release of a ‘Where The Nightingale Sings’ remix by Massive Attack‘s Robert “3D” Del Naja featuring Nova Twins, the latest cut now comes from California art-rockers Warpaint.

“The line, ‘The change will do me good‘ from ‘Damaged Goods’ is the best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life,” said Warpaint bassist Jennylee, who also produced the new cover. “Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing – that also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass.

“It was cool to get inside of ‘Paralysed,’ and for Gang Of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re SOOO excited. It’s an honour actually, to be a part of Andy’s tribute.”

Andy Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer added: “Andy loved the way Warpaint created not only songs but atmospheres, without sacrificing drive and danceability. The marriage of their unique sound with ‘Paralysed’, on the face of it one of the least likely dance tracks ever, is spectacular.

“The lyrics are also incredibly resonant at this moment in time where so many people feel helpless in the face of regressive populism and disfiguring inequalities.”

Catherine will be donating any income she receives from the single to the Women’s Equality Party, a party she co-founded and that Andy passionately supported. Gill passed away last February following a respiratory illness. He was 64-years-old.

Fans are eagerly awaiting news of a new Warpaint album, having teased that they “couldn’t be more proud of what they were making” back in 2019. Their latest album, ‘Heads Up’, was released in 2016. It followed their 2010 debut ‘The Fool’ and their second record ‘Warpaint’ (2014).

Separately, the members of Warpaint have released or contributed their own music over the years including Wayman’s debut solo record as TT (‘LoveLaws’, 2018) and Lindberg’s first album as Jennylee (‘Right On!’ 2015). Drummer Stella Mozgawa, meanwhile, has collaborated with acts including Jagwar Ma and more recently Josh Homme for Vol 11/12 of ‘The Desert Sessions’, while guitarist/vocalist Emily Kokal has worked with acts including Saul Williams.

‘The Problem Of Leisure’ will be released on May 28 and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the full tracklist below.

Side A

1. IDLES – ‘Damaged Goods’

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – ‘Natural’s Not in It’

3. Helmet – ‘In the Ditch’

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – ‘Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux)’

5. Hotei – ‘To Hell With Poverty’

Side B

1. Gary Numan – ‘Love Like Anthrax’

2. Gail Ann Dorsey – ‘We Live As We Dream, Alone’

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – ‘I Love a Man in a Uniform’

4. LoneLady – ‘Not Great Men’

5. JJ Sterry – ‘5.45’

Side C

1. La Roux – ‘Damaged Goods’

2. Everything Everything – ‘Natural’s Not in It’

3. Dado Villa-Lobos – ‘Return The Gift’

4. The Dandy Warhols – ‘What We All Want’

5. Warpaint – ‘Paralysed’

Side D

1. Flea & John Frusciante – ‘Not Great Men’

2. The Sounds – ‘I Love a Man in a Uniform’

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – ‘Last Mile’

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – ‘Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub)’

5. Sekar Melati – ‘Not Great Men (live version)’