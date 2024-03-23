Listen to Warpaint’s dreamy new single ‘Underneath’

Warpaint have dropped a dreamy new single, ‘Underneath’.

The new track serves as a softer, more acoustic-guitar led counterpart to their other recent single ‘Common Blue’, which came out on Valentine’s Day. Both songs will be released together as part of a seven-inch single to commemorate the band’s 20th anniversary.

The single is the band’s first new music since their 2022 album ‘Radiate Like This’ and has also seen them return to their original UK label, Rough Trade after a stint on Virgin Records.

“With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years,” Warpaint said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

Check out ‘Underneath’ below:

The band recently spoke to NME about their career and the milestone of spending two decades together as a band.

Asked about the shifts they’ve seen in terms of gender equality in music,singer and guitarist Theresa Wayman (aka TT) said: “There are more bands, more women. People are so much more conscious about having that equality, I think. But I felt like we were always welcome when we were doing our thing. I don’t think we ever experienced anything overtly sexist or we were never looked down upon. I feel like we were always given a fair chance and we took ourselves seriously in enough ways that…”

“That it leant other people [the chance] to do the same, I think,” finished singer Jenny Lee Lindberg. “It’s so normal now, women in music and all-female bands. It’s just like the new normal, it’s just what’s happening and I think that’s amazing.”