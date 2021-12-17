Listen to Warpaint’s Jennylee’s new Depeche Mode-featuring single, ‘Stop Speaking’

Warpaint’s Jennylee has today (December 17) shared a new single, ‘Stop Speaking’ – listen to it below.

The song, which features Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, is her third and final ‘Singles Club’ release following on from previous tracks ‘Newtopia’ / ‘Clinique’ and ‘Tickles’ / ‘Heart Tax’.

The latest offering from Jennylee (real name Jenny Lee Lindbergrelease) comes with a new B-Side called ‘In Awe Of’.

Advertisement

Her ‘Singles Club’ project has been her first release of solo material since 2015’s ‘Right On!’ album.

Listen to the new tracks here:

Speaking about the new songs, Jennylee said: ‘Stop Speaking’ is about wanting to be left alone…regardless of the mistakes you are going to make, somehow you know you will sort it out without the nagging of others.

“’In Awe Of’ is a song about authenticity. Sometimes you lose the plot, but find yourself through the struggle.”

The new song comes with news of the Jennylee ‘Singles Club’ in which she will release a string of limited edition singles on 7″ vinyl that will be exclusively restricted to 1,000 copies each.

Advertisement

Alongside the new ‘Singles Club’, Jennylee will also host a physical singles club where fans can come together to share their favourite tracks and artworks.

Warpaint, meanwhile, recently announced their first UK and European tour in five years.

The four-piece are currently working on the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Heads Up’, while they released the track ‘Lilys’ back in April.

Warpaint will return to the UK and Europe in 2022 for a number of tour dates in May and June, kicking off with a run of dates in the UK and Ireland. See full dates here.