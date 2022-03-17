Listen to Weezer’s uplifting new song, ‘A Little Bit Of Love’

Weezer have today (March 17) shared a new song, ‘A Little Bit Of Love’ – check it out below.

The song is taken from the first of four EPs that the band will release this year. Earlier this week, they announced full details of their long-promised ‘Seasons’ project that will see them release four EPs to correspond to each of the different seasons this year.

Each of the EPs will be released on the first day of every season and will feature their own distinct musical style.

To coincide with the spring equinox arriving on Sunday (March 20), the first EP in the series, ‘SZNZ: Spring’, will arrive on that day.

Taking to Twitter, the band explained: “This year we’re releasing 4 EPs inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare & more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey.”

Listen to new song ‘A Little Bit Of Love’ below:

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has offered up a series of hints of the project’s various musical directions over recent months.

He hinted that one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith, while another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he said of the imminent springtime EP. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He went on to add the aforementioned “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive for winter.

Elsewhere, Weezer celebrated their 30th anniversary last month (February 15), and promised fans: “We are nowhere near the end of our story.”