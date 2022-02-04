Listen to Wet Leg’s cover of Ronan Keating‘s ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’

Wet Leg have shared their cover of Ronan Keating‘s ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ – you can hear their rendition below.

The band recorded the cover of the former Boyzone singer’s 2000 solo single for a new Apple Music Home Session, which has been released on the streaming platform today (February 4).

“It’s been such a whirlwind for us as a band,” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale explained about their choice of cover. “So I think we chose to cover ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ just because we felt like we could relate to the sentiment of it. Kinda goes hand in hand with another motto that we live by, of ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’.

“It’s been such a wild and unexpected ride for us since starting Wet Leg, and we’re all ’90s babies, so we’ve grown up with Ronan Keating on the radio — so it seemed appropriate.”

Wet Leg’s cover of ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ has now received the seal of approval from Keating himself, who tweeted “love it” earlier this morning.

You can hear Wet Leg’s full Apple Music Home Session, which also includes an acoustic version of ‘Wet Dream’, above.

Wet Leg will release their self-titled debut album on April 8. The band will head out on a UK tour in support of the record in April – you can see their upcoming dates below and find tickets here.

April

16 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

17 – The Mash House, Edinburgh

19 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

20 – Gorilla, Manchester

21 – Trinity Centre, Bristol

23 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

24 – Arts Centre, Norwich

26 – Electric Ballroom, London

27 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth