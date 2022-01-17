Listen to White Lies’ synth-driven new track, ‘Am I Really Going To Die’

White Lies have shared a new synth-driven single from their upcoming album – listen to ‘Am I Really Going To Die’ below.

Recorded at Sleeper and Assault and Battery studios in west London with long term collaborator Ed Buller, the track is the latest preview of the trio’s new album ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’ which arrives on February 18, 2022 – pre-order it here.

Speaking about the new track, the band’s Charles Cave said: “‘Am I Really Going to Die’ is a song with familiar subject matter for White Lies but a new chapter musically.

“It’s the first part of a two-song narrative about a self-important hot-shot given a terminal diagnosis, and the various stages of his coming to terms with it.”

He added that the track is “loosely inspired by the great Danny Huston’s character in ‘Ivans XTC'” as well as ‘Station to Station’ era Bowie.”

Listen to ‘Am I Really Going to Die’ below:

The song’s imaginative video was directed by Balan Evans. Speaking about the idea behind it, Evans said: “This song has so much story in it, it was quite easy to come up with this idea. It sort of spilled out of the lyrics.

“I was talking to a friend who was recounting being hit by a car and waking up on the ground with people hanging over him and it felt like a unique perspective.

“This point of view felt rich with storytelling potential, something I wanted to explore and experiment with and most importantly it matched so well with the themes of the song.”

The band are also due to hit the road for a UK and European tour next year. See the full UK dates below and get tickets here.

MARCH 2022

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

11 – Manchester, Academy

12 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

13 – Birmingham, Institute

15 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

16 – Leeds, Stylus

18 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Bristol, Academy

21 – Dublin, Vicar Street

22 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

24 – Norwich, UEA

25 – Oxford, Academy

26 – London, Hammersmith Apollo