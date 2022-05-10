Listen to Wilco’s bitter-sweet new song, ‘Tired Of Taking It Out On You’

Wilco have today (May 10) shared a new song – listen to ‘Tired Of Taking It Out On You’ below.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming new double-disc album, ‘Cruel Country’, which is released next month.

The band’s 12th studio album is set to arrive on May 27 via dBpm Records. This is the same weekend as their Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA, where the band will perform the new record for the first time.

Speaking about the latest single release, Jeff Tweedy said: “I’ve realised over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things.

“Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best.

“And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

Listen to the new song here:

Comprising of 21 tracks total, ‘Cruel Country’ was created with all six members together in The Loft in Chicago for the first time since the 2011’s ‘The Whole Love’, and it’s made up of almost entirely live takes.

“It’s a style of recording that forces a band to surrender control and learn to trust each other, along with each others’ imperfections, musical and otherwise,” Tweedy said of the new album. “But when it’s working the way it’s supposed to, it feels like gathering around some wild collective instrument, one that requires six sets of hands to play.”

As for themes on the new album, Tweedy explained that there’s a loose conceptual narrative on the history of the United States.

“It isn’t always direct and easy to spot, but there are flashes of clarity,” Tweedy said. “It’s all mixed up and mixed in, the way my personal feelings about America are often woven with all of our deep collective myths. Simply put, people come and problems emerge. Worlds collide. It’s beautiful. And cruel.”

He continued: “The specifics of an American identity begin to blur for me as the record moves toward the light and opens itself up to more cosmic solutions—coping with fear, without belonging to any nation or group other than humanity itself.”

Due out May 27, you can pre-order ‘Cruel Country’ here.

Meanwhile, Wilco are set to perform at Black Deer Festival in the UK this summer.

Tha band will headline the Saturday line-up of the Kent event on June 18. Other headliners across the weekend include James and Van Morrison.