Listen to Willie J Healey’s uplifting new song ‘Fashun’

Willie J Healey has shared a new single called ‘Fashun’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the Oxfordshire musician’s upcoming second album ‘Twin Heavy’, which is due to arrive on August 7.

Following on from last release ‘True Stereo’, Healey has now also shared an accompanying video for his new single directed by Joe Wheatley.

Speaking of the uplifting ‘Fashun’, the singer explained that the track came about during an “exciting” recording session in New York.

“It was so fun, we didn’t speak about who would play what which made it really wild and I think we got ‘Fashun’ in two takes,” Healey said. “I’ll never forget the look in Loren’s [Humphrys, drummer/producer], eye while behind the kit. A wild man was driving the train and we all loved the ride.”

‘Fashun’ serves as the opening song on ‘Twin Heavy’ – you can see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Fashun’

2. ‘True Stereo’

3. ‘Big Nothing’

4. ‘Songs For Joanna’

5. ‘Twin Heavy’

6. ‘Sweeter Than Most’

7. ‘Condo’

8. ‘For You’

9. ‘Heavy Traffic’

10. ‘Why You Gotta Do It’

11. ‘Thousand Reasons’

12. ‘Caroline Needs’



‘Twin Heavy’ was recorded alongside Healey’s ‘Hello Good Morning’ EP, “during an intense nine-day session with producer/drummer Loren Humphrey (The Last Shadow Puppets, Florence + The Machine, Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey) at Zoo Studios in Eastbourne,” according to a press release.