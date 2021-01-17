Listen to Willie Nelson’s new cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’

Willie Nelson has shared a new cover of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘That’s Life’ – hear it below.

The track is taken from an album of the same name, out on February 26, 2021 via Legacy Recordings, following Nelson’s first Sinatra covers album, 2018’s ‘My Way’.

‘That’s Life’ was originally recorded by by Marion Montgomery in 1963, and popularised three years later via Sinatra’s rendition.

Advertisement

Listen to the new version below.

Willie Nelson released his 70th studio album, ‘First Rose Of Spring’, earlier this summer. A four-star NME review said the album “doesn’t sound like a man coming to the end of his prime, but one slap-bang in the middle of it”.

The review added: “Whereas Leonard Cohen and Johnny Cash’s later albums – neither of whom reached the grand old age Nelson has – saw their voices dig ever deeper in the soil of life, Nelson’s still boasts a lightness of touch.”

Meanwhile, Nelson received his COVID-19 vaccine this week. The 87-year-old country icon was given the Moderna jab at a clinic in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday (January 13), his wife Annie confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

“We’re lucky,” she told the outlet. “We made sure that [he] wasn’t cutting anybody – in fact, the healthcare workers were kind of angry that we had waited so long because he is 87 years old and has COPD.”