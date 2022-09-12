Listen to WILLOW’s reflective new single ‘curious/furious’

WILLOW has released another taster of her upcoming album <COPINGMECHANISM> – listen to ‘curious/furious’ below.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ will be arriving on September 23 – you can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

‘curious/furious’ follows the release of two previous singles, ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’ and ‘hover like a GODDESS’, the latter of which arrived with a visualiser directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘curious/furious’ below.

‘Lately I Feel Everything’ arrived in July of 2021 and featured guest appearances from Travis Barker, Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne and more. In a four-star review of the album, NME praised Smith’s ability to switch from “conscious R&B star to grungy punk beau”, saying she had “knocked all doubts out of the park – again”.

In February, she teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly on ‘Emo Girl’, with the pair performing the song together on The Late Late Show.

In April, Smith enlisted Siiickbrain for the song ‘Purge’, releasing a self-directed video for the clip. The same month, she appeared on Camila Cabello‘s album ‘Familia’, providing vocals on the song ‘Psychofreak’ and performing the song with Cabello on Saturday Night Live. She also featured on PinkPantheress’ Paramore-sampling single ‘Where You Are’.

Last month, WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut, revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”.

Advertisement

“I know this isn’t a popular opinion – my opinions aren’t often popular – but I would love to make a rock opera one day,” she said.

She joked about the niche ambition before performing a guitar-heavy version of ‘Lipstick’, adding: “Nobody’s got to scream. Nobody’s gotta clap. I know that’s not something people think about on a daily basis. But, if I were ever to make a rock opera, this song would have to be on it”.