Listen to Witch Fever’s thundering new track, ‘Blessed Be Thy’

Witch Fever have returned today (April 12) with a thundering new track, ‘Blessed Be Thy’ – check it out below.

The Manchester band appeared on NME’s 2021’s ‘Essential Emerging Artists’ list where they were described as “bringing the horror-show back to rock without any gimmickry because real life is scary enough after all” and “looking cool as fuck, they sound like a reckoning and they really mean it.”

The new track was produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle.

Advertisement

Check out the new track here:

Bassist Alex Thompson said of the track, “it just goes heavy”, adding: “it was literally the last song we wrote before we went into the studio but came together really quickly.

“I think it still has an essence of some of our older material, so it’s a good way to bridge the gap.”

According to a press release, the song’s video has been inspired by the likes of “Blur’s ‘Song 2’, The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’, and early noughties music channels like Kerrang and Scuzz.”

The band will also embark on a number of festival dates this summer. See the full list of dates below.

Advertisement

APRIL

13 – Gigwise Show at Night & Day

15 – Manchester Punk Festival

16 – Futurama Festival, Liverpool

MAY

1 – Bad Pond Festival, Brighton

11–14 – The Great Escape, Brighton

23 – Green Door Store, Brighton – Surfbort

24 – Strange Brew, Bristol – Surfbort

25 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester – Surfbort

26 – King Tuts, Glasgow – Surfbort

29 – Elsewhere, Margate – Surfbort

JUNE

24 – Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY

7 – 2000Trees

AUGUST

26 – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds Festival