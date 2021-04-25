Listen to Wolfgang Van Halen’s punchy new single ‘Feel’

Wolfgang Van Halen – son of the late Eddie Van Halen – has shared the single ‘Feel’, the latest to be released under the moniker Mammoth WVH.

The new release sees Wolfgang performing each instrument on the rock track. It is accompanied by a gritty lyric video, produced by Agustin Esquibel, which shows the multi-instrumentalist playing guitar, bass, drums and vocals.

Watch the clip for ‘Feel’ below:

‘Feel’ is the fifth track to be released from Mammoth WVH’s debut self-titled album, scheduled for release in June.

Last month, Wolfgang released the songs ‘Don’t Back Down’ and ‘Think It Over’. The double release followed on from ‘You’re To Blame’ and ‘Distance’, the latter of which was a tribute to his father.

Wolfgang performed ‘Distance’ live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February, which featured footage of him and Eddie in the background. For the performance, the singer was joined by bassist Ronni Ficarro, guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, and drummer Garret Whitlock.

Wolfgang played as the bassist for Van Halen from 2007, replacing Michael Anthony. He appeared on his first and only album with the group in 2012 with ‘A Different Kind Of Truth’, but performed with them until they disbanded last year.