Listen to Working Men’s Club brooding new single ‘Circumference’

Working Men’s Club have shared a new single from their forthcoming second album ‘Fear Fear’ – you can listen to the track below.

The brooding song, ‘Circumference’ is “built on the kind of crystalline, heaven sent synth lines that Depeche Mode or The Human League used to trade in” according to a press release.

“I’m feeling alright now the time is passing by / The further we fall makes me feel fine,” sings frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant on the track.

It follows the band’s previous single ‘Widow’, which was released last month.

The band’s forthcoming album, the follow up to their 2020 self-titled debut is due for release on July 15 via Heavenly (pre-order here).

Minsky-Sargeant previously said of the new record: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics,” he added. “It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.

“We just set out to make the best-sounding album we could,” Minsky-Sargeant continued of ‘Fear Fear’, which was produced by Ross Orton, whose previous credits include Arctic Monkeys and M.I.A., at Orton’s studio in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, the frontman also recently revealed that has been been working on a solo album that he has “very nearly finished”.

The band are also set to hit the road for a series of album launch shows nearer the time, kicking off at Manchester White Hotel on July 15 before wrapping up at London’s Rough Trade East on July 21.

You can view the full dates above and purchase tickets here.