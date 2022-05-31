Listen to Working Men’s Club’s new song, ‘Ploys’

Working Men’s Club have today (May 31) shared a new single – check out ‘Ploys’ below.

The song is taken from their recently announced second album, ‘Fear Fear’, and follows on from the previously released tracks, ‘Widow‘ and ‘Circumference‘.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2020, and they announced last September that its follow-up was finished.

Advertisement

‘Fear Fear’ will come out on July 15 via Heavenly, and frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant discussed its creation and themes in a statement, saying: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics,” he added. “It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

Pre-order ‘Fear Fear’ here and watch the band’s ‘Ploys’ video below.

The track’s video was directed by Edwin Burdis and features Jamaican international weightlifter Chloe Whylie.

Talking about the video Edwin said: “When we heard the album I wanted to be involved immediately. It was a good opportunity to work with the artist/hybrid athlete Whylie and create a meeting of feminine meets masculine in an EDM-world.”

Advertisement

“We just set out to make the best-sounding album we could,” Minsky-Sargeant added of album ‘Fear Fear’, which was produced by Ross Orton, whose previous credits include Arctic Monkeys and M.I.A., at Orton’s studio in Sheffield.

“Me and Ross have worked tirelessly together on it this past year and I’m really proud of the outcome,” Minsky-Sargeant tweeted when announcing the album was finished last year.

Reviewing Working Men’s Club’s self-titled debut album, NME wrote: “Cycling through the conflicting emotions that come from living in a society that’s set itself on fire, ‘Working Men’s Club’ is an attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Hope, despair, destruction and the desire for new beginnings, their chaotic energy makes perfect sense in these strange times.”