Listen to Years & Years and Regard’s new disco pop single ‘Hallucination’

Years & Years and BRITs nominee Regard have shared their new single ‘Hallucination’.

The track, which you can listen to below, sees the Kosovo Albanian DJ and producer laying his beats over Olly Alexander‘s falsetto vocals.

“Don’t be so fake, oh/ Your love is a hallucination,” Alexander cries over the disco pop anthem.

Speaking about the track, Alexander said: “I wrote Hallucination with [producer] Joel Little back in 2019. I was inspired to write it when an ex lover attempted to re-enter my life. Part of me wanted to rekindle the romance but too much had changed and I was left feeling really confused. If I looked at the situation a certain way, the whole thing seemed fake, like it was all just one big illusion. You know after the dust settles and you’re like, was any of that real?

“That’s what inspired me to write the track, I don’t see it as an anti-love song, it’s more just a feeling I wanted to express. I could never find the right home for the song though, so when I heard Regard was into it and down to work on it I was so happy! I love the new sexy trippy life he’s brought to the track.”

Listen to ‘Hallucination’ below:

Years & Years recently scored their second UK Number One album with new LP ‘Night Call’ after a closely fought battle with Yard Act. Their debut album, ‘Communication’, reached Number One in 2015; their second album, 2018’s ‘Palo Santo’, peaked at Number Three.

In a four-star review of ‘Night Call’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Despite its touchstones, ‘Night Call’ draws sparingly on the hallmarks of ‘80s synth-pop – while the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie, Jessie Ware and Miley Cyrus have laden their own records with strutting slap-bass, Years and Years third record retools these sounds for contemporary pop – it’s less of a tribute, and instead integrates a smattering of squelching synth-sounds and bright French House-indebted beats in more subtle ways.”

Regard meanwhile previously made his name after being nominated for Best British Single with ‘Secrets’, his collaboration with RAYE, at last year’s BRIT Awards.