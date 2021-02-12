Listen to Young Thug and Meek Mill team up on ‘That Go’

Young Thug has enlisted the help of Meek Mill and T-Shyne for the latest single from ‘Slime Language 2’, titled ‘That Go’.

‘That Go’ marks the second single Thugger has appeared on for ‘Slime Language 2’, following ‘Take It To Trial’ with Gunna and Yak Gotti. The forthcoming compilation album will also feature ‘GFU’ from Sheck Wes, Yak Gotti and Yung Kayo.

‘Slime Language 2’ is the second instalment in the compilation album series courtesy of Thugger’s label, YSL Records. The release date for the album is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘That Go’ below:

‘That Go’ is just the latest example of a Young Thug and Meek Mill collaboration, having teamed up numerous times throughout recent years, on songs like 2016’s ‘Offended’, 2017’s ‘Backboard’, ‘We Ball’ and ‘Homie’, as well as 2018’s ‘Splash Warning’.

2021 has proven to be a busy year for Young Thug already. He released his collaboration with the late Juice WRLD, ‘Bad Boy‘, alongside a music video that was filmed prior to the latter’s death in 2019.

He also was enlisted by Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson for her latest single ‘Talk About Love‘, which is taken from her forthcoming album ‘Poster Girl’, due for release early next month.