Listen to Yungblud’s defiant new single ‘Fleabag’

Yungblud has shared his latest single ‘Fleabag’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song is a standalone single which follows on from the release of his December album ‘Weird!’.

Speaking about ‘Fleabag’ in a statement today (August 20), Yungblud said: “I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around me had an expectation about what I should be. To tell you the truth, it’s about being fucking gutted about people judging me and trying to tear me down. I felt so alienated, I felt so alone.

Advertisement

“When everybody else has an expectation of what you should be or have their own version of your truth it messes with your brain because you start to think, ‘Maybe they’re right, maybe they do know what’s best for me, maybe I should change who I am’.”

Yungblud continued: “But ultimately I believe to my core – it’s the foundation I built my whole ideology around, that self-expression and the right to be unconditionally yourself is the best thing you can be. Nobody should determine how you express yourself except YOU. You are brilliant, you are beautiful, you are individual just by breathing.

“This song is a kick back. A kick back against the world, a kick back against my friends, against my family and some of my fanbase. I am who I am, all I want to do is spread love and lead with my heart. I’ve always told people to be themselves, sometimes I have to remember that message myself.”

Last weekend Yungblud covered David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ during the BBC’s Team GB Olympic Homecoming event.